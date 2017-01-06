Jan 6 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd

* Says its major shareholders reduced 6.49 percent stake since Dec 3 2016, plan to cut another 3.1 percent by Jun 3, 2017

* Says its major shareholders plan to unload stake totalling 9.59 percent, lower than previously planned 11.51 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iWxEFr

