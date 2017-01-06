Jan 6 Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Acucela Inc announced that the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) granted orphan drug designation to Acucela's leading drug candidate emixustat hydrochloride("emixustat") for the treatment of stargardt disease

