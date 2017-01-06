BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical reports Q4 earnings per share $5.13
* Company shipped 163 Da Vinci surgical systems compared with 158 in q4 of 2015
Jan 6 Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Acucela Inc announced that the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) granted orphan drug designation to Acucela's leading drug candidate emixustat hydrochloride("emixustat") for the treatment of stargardt disease
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)