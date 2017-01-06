Jan 6 Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp

* Says it plans to issue 47,600 units via public offering and 2,400 units via private placement for up to 21.7 billion yen in total

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund property acquisition and loan repayment

* Says it plans to buy 8.2 percent trusted beneficiary rights of Tokyo-based property for 18.4 billion yen

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/bgcTu; rrd.me/bgcTy

