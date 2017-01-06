BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
Jan 6 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says Dec contract sales at about 4.9 billion yuan ($707.74 million), 2016 contract sales at about 65.1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hWX0q3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9234 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.