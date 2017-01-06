Jan 6 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned cultural media unit plans to set up media partnership with other there firms

* Says the partnership will mainly invest in online movie projects, with a total fund scale of 25.01 million yuan

* Says the unit will invest 5 million yuan in the partnership to acquire 19.99 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/p4zdCj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)