Jan 6 By On Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 27th unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 3 billion won

* Says a 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,968 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent, conversion period from Jan. 25, 2018 to Dec. 25, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kCWz3a

