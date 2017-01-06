UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 6 By On Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 27th unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 3 billion won
* Says a 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 1,968 won/share
* Says annual coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent, conversion period from Jan. 25, 2018 to Dec. 25, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kCWz3a
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources