BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Jan 6 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 110.2 million yuan ($15.93 million) in China Wuyi Co Ltd from 288.8 million yuan previously after Wuyi revised private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iXDGpx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9176 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.