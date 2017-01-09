Jan 9 Zaigle Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 118.9 million won to set up a new subsidiary in China, named Shaoxing Zaigle Co., Ltd, to boost export and local demand

* Says the new subsidiary will be capitalized at 118.9 million won and will be engaged in Zaigle distribution and selling

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the subsidiary

