Jan 9 Xi'an Minsheng Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to change its name into CCOOP GROUP CO.,LTD

* Says once the preference doesn't get the approval, the co may change its name into CHANG'AN CCOOP GROUP CO.,LTD or XI'AN CCOOP GROUP CO.,LTD

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bhHNU

