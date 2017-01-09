Jan 9 Hainan Dadonghai Tourism Centre (Holdings) Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 2.4 million yuan to 3.1 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 7.5 million yuan

* Comments that cost control and increased income from the main business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bhHRg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)