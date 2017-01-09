Jan 9 Hangzhou Century Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20.59 percent to 50 percent, or to be 170 million yuan to 211.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (141.0 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in core businesses as main reason for the forecast

