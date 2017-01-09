Jan 9 Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd. :

* Says its shareholder, Guangdong-based fund management firm, signed contract to sell entire 15.1 percent stake in the co to Hebei-based trust firm

* Says the trust firm will hold 15.1 percent stake in the co after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bhL9h; rrd.me/bhL9m; rrd.me/bhL9q

