Jan 9 Taiji Computer Corp Ltd

* Says it withdraws asset acquisition proposal from securities regulator due to revisions

* Says it plans to buy computer firm for 450 million yuan ($64.89 million), scrapping previous plan to buy two computer firms

* Says it cuts share issue size to 366.2 million yuan from 853.7 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jjQNRe; bit.ly/2iUo0Ws; bit.ly/2iUjk2D; bit.ly/2i7Hi6y

($1 = 6.9345 Chinese yuan renminbi)