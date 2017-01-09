Jan 9 Leed Corp :

* Says an investment association and other 1 investor became top shareholder of the company, replacing Aspacoil Co.,Ltd, effective Jan. 9

* Says the investment association has acquired 11.5 percent stake in the company, so the investment association and other 1 investor hold 18.2 percent stake(1.1 million shares) in the company after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/2pq036

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)