Jan 9 Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 287.15 percent to 336.57 percent, or to be 47 million yuan to 53 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (12.14 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue from core businesses as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uGr8Mh

