Jan 9 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 108.99 percent to 138.19 percent, or to be 272 million yuan to 310 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (130.1 million yuan)

* Says consolidated statements includes newly acquired tech firm and steady growth in main business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nxqtMM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)