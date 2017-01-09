Jan 9 Hubei Dinglong Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 238.3 million yuan to 270 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (158.8 million yuan)

* Says consolidated statements includes newly acquired firms and increased sales in main business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/56CSry

