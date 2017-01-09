UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 9 Nankang Rubber Tire Corp Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 3,986,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of T$118,076,770 in total, from Dec. 13, 2016 to Jan. 9, 2017
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 27,386,000 shares of its common shares as of Jan. 9, representing a 3.28 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Se3JAU
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources