Jan 10 Fasoo.Com Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 4th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Jan. 11, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 1 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 6,253 won per share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BbDbW6

