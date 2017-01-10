BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare sees FY loss
Jan 25 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
Jan 10 Shionogi & Co Ltd :
* Says the co retired 22 million shares(6.3 percent stake) of its common stock on Jan. 10
* Says the total shares outstanding is 329.1 million shares after the retirement
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jtu7UW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 25 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.