Jan 10 Loncin Motor Co Ltd :

* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan (before tax) and to distribute 5 new shares as stock dividend for every 10 shares, as well as to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders as FY 2016 dividend

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ju20p8

(Beijing Headline News)