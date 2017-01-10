BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare sees FY loss
Jan 25 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
Jan 10 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 75 million yuan to 85 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 37.4 million yuan
* Says increased margin profit rate in traditional Chinese medicine business, profitable in steel structure business and revenue from disposal of idle assets as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SXXtwn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 25 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.