BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare sees FY loss
Jan 25 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
Jan 10 Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 230.2 million yuan to 272.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 209.3 million yuan
* FY 2016 reported net profit of 265.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Comments that increased marketing scale and decreased product costs are the main reasons for the forecast
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.