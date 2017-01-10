Jan 10 Genic Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for facilities and operations

* Says maturity date is Jan. 10, 2020, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 2 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 14,583 won per share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

