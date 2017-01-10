UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 10 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-Stock Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($14.44 million) to set up toy e-commerce system
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jcxBWa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9268 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources