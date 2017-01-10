UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 10 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's registered capital by 150 million yuan ($21.66 million) to 200 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iYOVjV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9265 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources