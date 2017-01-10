BRIEF-Shanghai Conant Optics sees FY 2016 net profit up 105.0 pct to 134.3 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan
Jan 10 Eagle Veterinary Technology Co Ltd :
* Says Lazard Korea Asset Management Co.,Ltd has acquired 591,743 shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 5.1 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VaRwT5
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.
* Says it plans to dissolve its Shenzhen-based optical products subsidiary