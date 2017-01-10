UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 10 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire entire stake and debt of Liaoning company for 1.94 billion yuan ($280.26 million)
* Says acquired company to take over German company Carcoustics International GmbH
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jcPDYx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9221 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources