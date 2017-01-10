BRIEF-Beijing Vantone Real Estate to swing to profit in FY 2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 90 million yuan to 120 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 612.2 million yuan year ago
Jan 10 Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its life insurance unit's 2016 premium income at 26.6 billion yuan ($3.84 billion)
* Says life insurance unit plans to sell up to 419.0 million shares in Tianjin Tianhai Investment, representing 14.45 percent total issued share capital, in next 24 months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2idFH2n; bit.ly/2izgrkW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9222 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees to swing to net profit at 90 million yuan to 120 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 612.2 million yuan year ago
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's use of its foreign reserves has kept its yuan currency stable and prevented "market overshooting", a senior central bank official was quoted as saying by a state newspaper on Tuesday.
* Asks India to cut debt-to-GDP ratio to below 60 pct for upgrade