BRIEF-Beijing Vantone Real Estate to swing to profit in FY 2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 90 million yuan to 120 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 612.2 million yuan year ago
Jan 10 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche medium term notes worth 1.3 billion yuan with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.5 percent
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's use of its foreign reserves has kept its yuan currency stable and prevented "market overshooting", a senior central bank official was quoted as saying by a state newspaper on Tuesday.
