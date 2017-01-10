BRIEF-Beijing Vantone Real Estate to swing to profit in FY 2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 90 million yuan to 120 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 612.2 million yuan year ago
Jan 10 Northeast Securities Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit at 1.3 billion yuan ($187.79 million), down 50.6 percent y/y
* Says Dec net profit at 54.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2izy7wV; bit.ly/2jxZmMj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9226 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
