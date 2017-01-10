Jan 10 Fountain Biopharma :

* Says it will merge with a medical company via stock swap with merger record date of March 26

* Says one share of the medical company will swap 0.8787 share of it

* Says it will issue 151.1 million new shares to shareholders of the medical company

* Says the medical company will dissolve after merger

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VUZ3SO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)