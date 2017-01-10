UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 6.5 pct
TBILISI, Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation.
Jan 10 Pacific Securities Co Ltd
* Says Dec net profit at 173.7 million yuan ($25.10 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jyuUSw
Jan 25 Hong Kong stocks rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from a firmer Wall Street, but market turnover was subdued without support from the mainland as the connect-schemes with Shanghai and Shenzhen did not operate ahead of the Lunar New Year.