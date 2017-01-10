BRIEF-Hangzhou Shunwang Technology sees 2016 net profit up 75-95 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 75-95 percent at 500-557 million yuan ($72.68-$80.97 million)
Jan 10 Perfect World Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to sell 18.8 percent stake in China Fortran Media Group for $70 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iXElaF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 75-95 percent at 500-557 million yuan ($72.68-$80.97 million)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 172 million rupees versus 170.2 million rupees year ago
* Says units sign framework agreement on PPP city project worth 3.9 billion yuan ($567.00 million) in Xinjiang region