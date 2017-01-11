BRIEF-China Evergrande says received from stock exchange in-principle approval for spin-off
* Announcement in relation to in-principle approval for proposed spin-off
Jan 11 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 99 percent stake in property firm for 619.2 million yuan ($89.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2igtom6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announcement in relation to in-principle approval for proposed spin-off
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. asset managers pleaded on Tuesday for a delay to international rules on variation margin, the collateral posted for swaps, saying in a letter to international regulators that many will not be ready by the March 1 start date.
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date