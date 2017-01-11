Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 11 Rorze Systems Corporation :
* Says it will issue 0.5 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* Says it will issue 5.1 million new shares as bonus shares to the shareholders of record on Mar. 17
* Says the listing date is April 11
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/s8XiVH
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)