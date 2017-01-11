Jan 11 Thailand's Supalai Public Company said in a statement:

* Targets 24.5 billion baht ($688.40 million) revenue in 2017

* Plans 29 new projects in 2017, including townhouses and condominiums

* Expects improvement in Thai real estate market in 2017 because of Thai government's infrastructure measures Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.5900 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)