Jan 11 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 1.4 million shares for 7.02 billion yen in total in December, 2016

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 29, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 7.5 million shares for 35.74 billion yen in total as of Dec. 31, 2016

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0llw7i

