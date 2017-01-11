Jan 11 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 30 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based wholly owned subsidiary which will be mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of vehicle seals, decoration and other components

* Says co plans to launch a branch in Hangzhou city

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AwoQr4 ; goo.gl/4lrUqh

