UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 (Reuters) Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 8 months and 2 days to 8 months and 2 days to Nov 30, 2016 Nov 30, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 507 mln 511 mln Net 65 mln 62 mln Div 373 yen 353 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3472.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources