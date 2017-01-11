Jan 11 Hand Enterprise Solutions :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 10 percent to 16 percent, or to be 235 million yuan to 249 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 214.2 million yuan

* Comments the increased main business income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DcDQVI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)