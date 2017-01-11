BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 Xinhua Holdings Ltd :
* Says Lie Wan Chie raises stake in co to 23.02 percent from 7.02 percent and becomes the top shareholder
* Says the former top shareholder Esther Mo Pei Pei's stake was diluted to 19.20 percent from 23.19 percent and becomes the second major shareholder
* Changes occurred on Jan. 11
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Jl6sDp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $85 million in cash and stock related payouts as he leaves the Wall Street firm for a new role in the Trump administration.