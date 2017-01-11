Jan 11 Tullow Oil Plc
* West Africa 2016 production in line with guidance at
average 65,000 bpd
* West Africa 2017 production expected to average between
78,000-85,000 bpd
* Expects 12-week shutdown at Jubilee oil field in 2017 for
modifications
* Expects 2017 production from 10 oil fields of around
50,000 bpd, lower than previously estimated
* Started Kenya exploration & appraisal programme in
mid-Dec, first results expected shortly
* Plans to drill offshore Suriname in second half of 2017
* Year-end facility headroom and free cash of $1 billion,
net debt $4.8 billion
* Expects 2016 revenue of around $1.3 billion, gross profit
of around $500 million
* Expects 2016 operating cashflow of around $700 million
* To incur 2016 accounting charges of around $700 million
due to low oil prices, disposals
* Hedging contributed $363 million to revenue in 2016
* Around 60 percent of 2017 oil production hedged at average
of $60.23/bl
* 2017 capex to fall to $500 million
