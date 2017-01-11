Jan 11 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 45 percent to 65 percent, or to be 213.6 million yuan to 243 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 up 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 147.3 million yuan to 220.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 147.3 million yuan

* Comments that higher-than-expected income from financial industry and logistics industry is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5GWMLT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)