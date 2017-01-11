BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 Nippon Prologis REIT Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 3,070 units via private placement and aims to raise 660.3 million yen with subscription date on Jan. 13 and payment date on Jan. 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NlA41T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $85 million in cash and stock related payouts as he leaves the Wall Street firm for a new role in the Trump administration.