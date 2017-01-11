Jan 11 Hangzhou Robam Appliances :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 40 percent to 50 percent, or to be 1.16 billion yuan to 1.25 billion yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 up 20 percent to 40 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 830.5 million yuan

* Comments that good sales in Q4 and government subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7h5HET

