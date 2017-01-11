BRIEF-World Reach says in recent months revenue has been lower than anticipated
* In recent months company's revenue achievement has been lower than anticipated
Jan 11 Central China Land Media Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y at 715.2 million yuan ($103.20 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j75ieJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9300 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* In recent months company's revenue achievement has been lower than anticipated
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
* Says Costa Rica facility employs approximately 113 employees