UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire information technology asset for 100-150 million yuan ($14.43-21.64 million), share trade remains suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j7alfg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9317 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources