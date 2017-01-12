BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan's preliminary 2016 net profit down, share trade to resume
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit down 54.7 percent y/y at 5.5 billion yuan ($799.42 million)
Jan 12 Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt on Jan 12 pending announcement related to major plan
* United Community Banks, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
* Dec Quarter consol total income from operations 12.71 billion rupees