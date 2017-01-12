UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Maoye Communication and Network Co Ltd :
* Says its top shareholder Zhongzhao Investment Management Co Ltd signs agreement to transfer 70 million shares in co to a Shenzhen-based investment center (limited partnership)
* Zhongzhao Investment Management Co Ltd's stake in co will be lowered to 22.20 percent from 33.46 percent, will not be the top shareholder and controlling shareholder anymore
* The Shenzhen-based investment center will raise stake in co to 11.26 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PM8cNN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources